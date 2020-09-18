A 47-year-old man, Emeka Ezimadu, has been arrested by Police operatives in Nigeria for allegedly killing his two kids and mother.

It was gathered that on Thursday, September 17, 2020, the suspect allegedly ran amok and killed two of his biological children namely Ifechukwu Ezimadu, nine, Mmeso Ezimadu, two, and his 85-year-old mother, Agnes Ezimadu.

According to reports, Mr Ezimadu killed them with machete while the victims were sleeping for reasons he has failed to give.

The suspect, after murdering the trio, used same offensive weapon and injured his three other children.

Police Public Relations Officer for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victims to the hospital upon a report.

MORE

He added that the aged mother and two of the children were certified dead by a medical doctor while the others were receiving treatment.



The corpses have been deposited at Akwudo Hospital morgue for autopsy and the case transferred to State’s Criminal Investigations Department.