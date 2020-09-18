Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata, has released a new song titled ‘Coronavirus’.

The song, which has since garnered over 24,000 views in less than 24 hours, emphasises the need to pay heed to healthy protocols to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Sharing a snippet earlier on his Instagram page, he wrote:

Fellow Ghanaians, we shouldn’t forget we are still not in normal times. Let’s not forget to wear our nose masks, wash and sanitise our hands regularly and keep social distance in public.

Check out the video below: