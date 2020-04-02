Police in Asunafo South District of the Ahafo region are on a manhunt for a 50-year-old farmer, Agya Yakubu Kangriga, who allegedly butchered his wife.

Yaa Werimah ,46, met her untimely death when her husband butchered her multiple times with a cutlass and abandoned her body.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the deceased’s farm near Abuom Forest reserve at Sankore.

Speaking on the issue, Kukuom District Police Commander, ASP Lawrence Adomire told Adom News’ Christian Ofori Kumah that the incident took place in the presence of their 16-year-old daughter who managed to escape the attack when the father pounced on her after killing her mother.

The intent of the murder is yet to be known since the suspect is still on the run.

However, the body of the deceased has been sent to the Goaso Government Hospital mortuary awaiting preservation and autopsy