A 40-year-old driver is among the candidates in the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Nkoranza in the Bono East region.

Sampson Konadu is hoping to enroll in a Senior High School (SHS) and become an engineer in future.

The 40-year-old, who is President of Nkoranza Youth Association, said he was inspired by the Free SHS policy by the Akufo-Addo government.

He revealed that he dropped out of school in 1999 as a very brilliant student due to financial difficulties.

ALSO READ:

“I passed my exam but my parents did not have money to further my education at the time so I see this as a huge opportunity to fulfill my dream,” he said in an interview on Adom News.

Mr Konadu said in spite of his educational background, he is the second in command for the Nkoranza City Guard and the Public Relations Officer for Nkoranza Water Board.

He is convinced if he is able to further his education, his dream of becoming an engineer will be realised.

Watch attached video for more: