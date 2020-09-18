Four days after she celebrated her birthday, veteran actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama Gee, is a car owner.

The car, a black Nissan SUV, was presented to her by her children on her 62nd birthday.

Patience Ozokwor’s birthday car

She broke down in tears when the car, decorated with balloons, was presented to her in the presence of guests.

Patience Ozokwor’s birthday car

After wiping off her tears of joy, she proceeded to do her favourite igbo traditional dance amid songs of thanksgiving.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote: I am still recovering from yesterday’s surprise. There is something so special about this birthday. Thank you to everyone who reached out and who said a prayer for me. I am grateful and blessed indeed.