Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has dropped a new song which rains accolades on the motherland – Ghana.

The catchy hook preaches about loving things made in Ghana.

Additionally, the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker bragged about factories, products, artifacts among other places of interest that make Ghana a beautiful place to live.

As creative as Shatta Wale can be, he has been lauded by many fans on social media for releasing this song ahead of the December 7 elections to remind Ghanaians that peace is priceless.

Listen to the song below: