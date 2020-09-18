Months after video of Davido gifting an Airport staff $100 surfaced on the internet, the man has come out to cry for help, following the punishment he faced for collecting the gift.

According to the man, receiving money from passengers at the airport is unethical, as airport authorities have allegedly fired the staff for “begging a passenger for money” which is strictly forbidden.

He has, thus, cried to Davido to help him clear his name by testifying that he did not beg him for the money, instead, Davido gave him willingly after he hailed him.

Watch his video below: