A man in his mid fifties has been butchered in cold blood at Inchaban Nkwanta, a community near Takoradi in the Shama District of the Western Region.

The suspect, who committed the act, has fortunately been apprehended by a mob in the community and handed over to the police.

According to witnesses, the young man, who committed the act, was parading the community while holding two machetes covered in blood.

They became alarmed and confronted him. Upon further interrogation, the young man confessed committing a murder and agreed to lead them to the body.

After hours of roaming in the bush, the suspect finally led them to where he had tied up the victim and slashed him in multiple parts of his body.

A witness, who gave his name as Ebo Kwabena, identified the deceased as Salifu, a resident whose main occupation is farming.

The suspect, but for the timely intervention of the police, would have been lynched.

The body of the deceased has since been conveyed to the mortuary.