A man named Makanjuola Ayedun from Isanlu community, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, has reportedly crashed his wife Nike Ayedun to death.

The incident occurred at Gwagwalada, Abuja around 10:pm.

SaharaReporters reports that Ayedun knocked down his wife, Nike, a staff member of World Bank office at Asokoro, Abuja while reversing his car.

Due to the speed, the car crossed an untarred road and crashed into a building where property were destroyed.

Ayedun reportedly wanted to flee when he realised that he had killed his wife, blaming the incident on brake failure.

A source, who is close to the family, however, told SaharaReporters that it was not an accident as the man had always physically assaulted his wife.

“The whole issue started when Nike discovered that the safe box she had got for the purpose of saving money for her son, who demanded a huge birthday party, had been broken by her husband. She then confronted him about it. That was how the husband started beating her.

“After beating the hell out of her in the house, he collected her phone so that she could not call anyone. The man went outside and turned on his car’s engine while he came down to open gate.

“Nike ran to the gate demanding her phone. The husband said he would crush and kill her, and before she knew what was happening, the man knocked her down with full force while reversing the car,” the witness alleged.

The deceased was said to have two boys.

She was also said to be the breadwinner of the family and her husband was not employed.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation has reportedly indicated interest in the case.

Meanwhile, the case has been transferred from Gwagwalada Police Command to FCT Police Command, Garki, Abuja.