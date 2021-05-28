The Accra Circuit Court 2 has denied bail to the five policemen who were arrested following a report of alleged extortion against them.

The five are facing three counts of criminal charges namely conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and attempted bribery.

They have been identified as General Constable Wishwell Odoo, General Constable Lawal Agyapong, General Constable Evans Arawassi, General Constable Sena Kuvordo and Lance Corporal Redeemer Agama.

The facts of the case as presented by ASP Evans kesse noted the policemen stopped the complainant on the UPSA road and coerced him to transfer GHS 20,000 to a mobile money account.

ASP Kesse added the suspects offered a GHS 2,000 bribe to the investigator on the case in an attempt to get him to drop the case against them.

Four lawyers, led by Andy Vortia stood in for the accused before the court presided over by H/H Rosemary Baah on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The lawyers prayed for bail but they were declined with the suspects remanded into police custody and set to reappear on June 9, 2021.