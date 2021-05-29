The senior national team, the Black Stars began camping on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Cape Coast.

The players and the technical team are expected to assemble to begin preparation towards the two International friendly matches that were announced a fortnight ago.

The Black Stars will take on Atlas Lions on Tuesday, June 8 in Rabat, Morocco before playing Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12 at the Cape Coast stadium.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor will use the test games to assess the strength of his squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Danlad (King Faisal)

Left back: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria Guimaraes)

Right-back: Andy Yaidom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC)

Centre back: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC)

Midfield: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca)

Left Wing: Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Frank Acheampong (Shenzhen FC), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC)

Right Wing: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland)

Forward: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Kwame Opoku (USM Alger), Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragücu).