DSP Samuel K. Azugu has been transferred from the National Security Secretariat at the Blue Gate as the Commander of the SWAT unit, Citi News has reported.

DSP Azugu has been moved to the National Operation Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

It is unclear if DSP Azugu was transferred because of his role at the National Security Secretariat, when its operatives arrested and assaulted the Citi News journalist, Caleb Kudah.

The police officer, who was the Commander of the SWAT at the National Security Ministry, and the former Director of Operations at the National Security Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyemang, were the two top officials whose name featured prominently in the arrest and assault of the two journalists two weeks ago.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Col. Agyemang was now the Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Battalion after his removal from the National Security Ministry over the incident.

The removal of Lieutenant Colonel Agyeman and three police officers from the Ministry took place after they were cited for inappropriate conduct over the incident.

Mr Azugu is also known for his role in the infamous Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence that saw some persons hospitalised and a Member of Parliament slapped by masked personnel under his command.

According to the report of the Commission of Inquiry that looked into that by-election, DSP Azugu was supposed to have been removed from the National Security Ministry, but that did not happen until this latest incident.

Arrest and assault

Mr Kudah was arrested for filming some abandoned cars at the Ministry of National Security, a supposed restricted security zone.

He was at the Ministry to verify a claim by an official of MASLOC that all the cars had been given out, following complaints about the wastage of public funds on social media.

A team of heavily-armed SWAT police officers was subsequently dispatched to arrest Citi News‘ Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo at the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV.

This is because Mr Kudah had forwarded the footage he captured to his colleague via WhatsApp.

Following his release, Mr Kudah recounted harrowing experiences during his time with the National Security operatives, saying he was slapped several times and kicked in the groin.