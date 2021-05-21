The Director of Operations at the National Security, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and three other policemen have been withdrawn from the service.

This comes on the back of an alleged assault on Citi FM journalist, Caleb Kudah on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The withdrawal was announced in a statement signed by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

The statement noted the action was taken after its investigative committee established that the arrest and subsequent assault of Citi FM’s Caleb Kudah by Lt Col Agyeman and the others violated the Ministry’s operating standards.

The officer has since been directed to report to the Chief of Defence for further investigations and appropriate action.

The policemen are also to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigation and disciplinary actions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has pledged to investigate any complaint against personnel of its agencies.

