Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia took his campaign to the Dome/Kwabenya constituency in the Greater Accra Region to engage the constituents.

The tour took the Vice President and his campaign team to the Dome market where they were met with cheers and a rousing welcome by the market women.

The team then proceeded to Taifa where Dr. Bawumia visited the homes and shops of the people to interact with them.

The move forms part of his campaign strategy to go down to doorsteps of voters in and listen to their concerns.

Joining him on the tour were the NPP parliamentary candidate for Dome/Kwabenya, Mike Ocquaye Jr., CEO of the National Lottories Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahinkorah, Greater Accra Regional Chair of the NPP, Divine Otoo Argohom, and the Director of Communications for the campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

The Vice President officially started his nationwide campaign in the Eastern Region, and is expected to proceed to the Western Region on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

