The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has reaffirmed the party’s dedication to thoroughly investigate the alleged bribery of Electoral Commission (EC) officials during the Ejisu by-election.

He said the NDC will take appropriate steps to address the issue, including reporting it to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Ghana Police Service, and the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

The footage showing Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, handing what appears to be a white envelope to two Electoral Commission officials (a male and a female) at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station, with Polling Station Code F311503 on April 30, 2024, has sparked concern.

During an interview, the NDC spokesperson criticized the Electoral Commission for not adhering to laws regarding the disclosure of polling station officials prior to elections.

“That is not enough because the laws provide that electoral officers to police the process be published.”

He continued, “Their names, their pictures must be published 10 days to the start of every election. EC did not comply with this and has been complying with this requirement that is expected of them as an electoral commission.”

Furthermore, Dr. Amoakohene alleged massive vote-buying of EC officials in various polling stations in the Ejisu constituency, which he said marred the by-election.

“This in the video is just one of the cases that occurred within the Ejisu and we are not leaving the matter to rest. We want to pursue this matter to the reasonable conclusion.

“The EC’s statement is much ado about nothing and we are resolute that we are going to push the matter through the privileges committee in Parliament, through CHRAJ, the Special Prosecutor, and every institution that we deem fit to ensure that not only the EC officials but the MP for Kwadaso, who allegedly handed over the envelope to the EC officials, to be equally investigated and dealt with in accordance with our laws,” he told TV3.

