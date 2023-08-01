Famous Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has revealed for the first time that she is divorced and single, in an interview where she shared her heartbreaking marriage experience.

In the emotional interview, she revealed that she found out her third marriage, which has been marred by controversy, had ended via YouTube.

Despite admitting there was trouble in her paradise, Stella said they had moved past their issues and were cooperating peacefully as husband and wife.

However, trouble loomed when her husband informed her of travelling overseas for personal agenda.

Just few days later, Stella recounted the shocking moment when she stumbled upon the news of her husband’s departure on YouTube. While navigating the platform, she came across headlines announcing that her husband had walked out of their marriage.

The news sent her phone buzzing with messages and inquiries, leaving her in a state of disbelief and confusion.

Feeling devastated, Stella said she immediately reached out to her husband, hoping to clarify the situation.

Initially, he denied the reports, but later confirmed the heartbreaking news, informing her that he had no intention of returning to the marriage.

According to her, her husband’s action did not affect her as much as the negative reports that circulated that she is the cause of the breakup and the divorce was her karma for snatching another woman’s husband.

Rumors had it that Stella’s husband was married to a fellow actress at the time they began their relationship. It was reported that he moved overseas with Stella and his son without the knowledge of his wife.

This, Stella said is a misconceptions of the true nature of her relationship with her now-ex-husband.

Contrary to public perception, she explained that she got involved with him after his divorce and even went further by maintaining a cordial relationship with his ex-wife.

That notwithstanding, she said she has realised the stress was all not worth it afterall, and she is currently focusing on healing and moving forward.

