Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji has revealed that before undergoing surgery he had amnesia.

Recall that the actor recently underwent two brain surgeries after he slumped in the bathroom.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, Orji said he was in a coma for five and a half hours.

“I can only say that it’s by the grace of God that I’m alive today because I passed out. I was out for like five and a half hours before help came,” he recalled.

Orji added that his colleagues Benedict Johnson and Labista rushed to his house and “lifted me on their shoulders from the second floor to the ground floor and took me to the National Hospital”.

He said the first surgery was performed on January 1st but a month later, after scans revealed a residual blood clot, he underwent a second surgery.

He said, “Before the surgery, I couldn’t recognise people. Some of the people who came to the hospital to see me, I didn’t even know they had come and we were talking but I couldn’t remember them. It was my wife who told me those who came.

“But immediately after the surgery, the first question I asked was, ‘What day are we today?’ My wife said New Year’s Day and I started wishing everybody a happy new year. She said that was when she knew that I am back.”

ALSO READ:

KODA: The top songs that showcase his talent and influence in gospel music

Ghana nears agreement on debt restructuring with bilateral creditors

Video of pastor prophesying Koda’s death pops up [Watch]