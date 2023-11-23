In a heartwarming demonstration of benevolence, Irene Giacobbe, the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Couture has donated to two schools in the Eastern Region.

Accompanied by her husband, Enrico Giacobbe who doubles as the co-CEO, donations were made to the New Asuoya Roman Catholic school and Adidiso MA in Akuapem North and Suhum Municipalities respectively.

The donation was made to commemorate her birthday on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

As a skillful fashion designer, she took it upon herself to sow 105 school uniforms and other casual attires for the pupils.

She also presented additional educational materials like exercise books, pencils, erasers, footwear, assorted drinks and food to the schools.

The donation is in response to an evaluation by the Chief Executive Officer of As I Grow Foundation, Debrah Bekoe Isaac, who uncovered the plight of the pupils in the deprived communities.

Mr. Debrah Bekoe bemoaned the financial strains experienced by many parents in these areas, making it difficult to adequately cater for their children.

In view of this, Mrs Giacobbe, who said her lifetime dream is to see underprivileged children get the needed support to propel them to excellence, rushed to their aid.

At a ceremony to hand over the items, she said she will contribute her quota to society to strengthen the fight in providing access to quality education for Ghanaian pupils, particularly those in agrarian communities.

Mrs Giacobbe called on the government, benevolent institutions, clergy, and NGOs to turn their attention on pupils in the deprived communities since they are the future of the country.

The beneficiaries were so much elated and expressed their profound gratitude to the CEOs of Royal Couture for the kind gesture.

The occasion brought smiles and excitement as the students joyfully adorned their newly received uniforms.



