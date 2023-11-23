Member of Parliament (MP) for Kintampo North, Joseph Kumah has expressed worry over the ongoing feud between two chiefs.

In an official statement, the lawmaker told Parliament that Paramount Chief of Moo, Nana Kweku Dankwa III and Sarikyi Fanyinama, the President of the Wangara community have scheduled the same period for traditional rites.

Nana Kweku Dankwa III who doubles as the President of the Moo Traditional Council has asked for a period within November to December to perform rituals to cleanse the area of rampant accidents and other negative incidents.

The periods however coincide with the annual Klubi festival of the Wangara community.

“A one-time enviable society is about to collapse due to a threatening peace. A municipality that has a unique location, strategically situated for all year-round Agricultural, Aquaculture, Animal Husbandry, multiple tourist sites, and Diverse cultural society is about to be destroyed due to simple but complex external manipulations trying to bring the said society to its knees. We refused to join the unpalatable chronicle of towns on the table of conflict” he said

Mr Kumah said the Municipality’s uniqueness stemmed from the fact, that almost all tribes in Ghana can be found with peaceful coexistence and inter-marriages for centuries, yet beginning to face human-influenced conflict.

The Municipality, he further established is one of the least developed when it comes to road and other infrastructural projects.

“Why should we sit down for Kintampo to be torn apart? RESEC and MUSEC must not struggle to fix what is happening” he added.

He told Parliament that he has consulted the Peace Council both Regional and National, to quickly intervene.

“Let those who have lost a loved one take heart, and those injured be healed by His Grace. Kintampo North Municipality needs an industrial revolution, not conflict resolution. Mr. Speaker, to conclude, the center of the nation must not be allowed to be tensed up, for if things are allowed to fall apart, commuters from all walks of life who ply Accra – Paga and the neighboring countries would suffer. Also, businesses would suffer and there would be negative consequences on the government’s meager resources,” he pleaded.

Speaker, S. K. Alban described the situation as an urgent matter and directed Ministers responsible for National Security and Interior to come to parliament and brief the committee on defense and interior with their commanders on Thursday November 23,2023 early in the morning.

He added that the National Security council through their regional office must immediately intervene.

“The Chieftaincy institution is one of the cornerstones of our country and we hold that institution dearly and we should do everything to prevent that institution from falling into disarray” he bemoaned.

