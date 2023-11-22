The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has summoned the Ministers of Defence and National Security, Dominic Nitiwul and Albert Kan-Dapaah over the recent clashes in Kintampo North.

The two Ministers are expected to appear before Parliament on Thursday to brief the House on measures to prevent the clash between the Mo and Wangara tribes.

“As the first authorities to come to this house to brief the committee on Defense and Interior, this is an urgent matter that should be handled with dispatch. I think tomorrow should be okay for the two Ministers and their commanders to appear before the committee early morning by 9: am to brief the committee. It is an urgent matter.

The National Security Council through their regional office should immediately intervene because the chieftaincy institution is one of the cornerstones of the peace and security of our country, and we hold that institution dearly. We will do everything to prevent that institution from falling into disarray,” the Speaker stated.

This was after the MP, Joseph Kwame Kumah, raised concerns about the tension in the area over rituals to be performed by the Mo tribe within the months of November and December.

The periods however coincide with the annual Klubi festival of the Wangara community.

Meanwhile, Speaker Bagbin has called on the government to take immediate steps to ensure peaceful coexistence.

