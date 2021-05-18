The Northern Regional Police Command has apprehended three members of a suspected kidnapping and robbery syndicate operating in the northern part of Ghana.

They were picked up in three separate hotels they were lodging in the capital, Tamale.

Addressing the media in Tamale, the Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, said the suspects were picked up after some intelligence gathered by the police.

They were said to have arrived in Tamale and planned attacks and kidnapping operations which were to be executed at Salaga, Makango, Bimbila and Wulensi areas.

The Police raided the said hotels on May 13 and arrested Yussif Mohammed, 22, a herdsman from Akwadum near Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The others were 23-year-old herdsman, Sanda Mohammed from Kintampo and Mahammud Umar, 23, also a headsman from Bunjai in the Salaga district of the Savana Region.

COP Bonga explained that the police recovered a machete, seven mobile phones, GHS5,861 and another GHS5,239 in their mobile money account.

The police added that the suspects could not explain how they acquired the said amount. They also refused to lead the police personnel to their residents for further probe.

COP Bonga said the police have also retrieved videos of the suspects lavishly displaying cash suspected to be from their booty gathered from robberies or kidnappings.

He, however, appealed to the general public to volunteer information that will possibly assist the police with investigations.

The three are currently in police cells and are expected to be put before a Tamale District Court on May 31, 2021.