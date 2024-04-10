Mother and manager of dancer, Danita Akosua Yeboah, well known as Afronita, has revealed that her daughter started dancing at age 4.

According to her, Afronita’s zeal for dancing began at home when she was young.

Speaking with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, she explained how her daughter was passionate about her new-found talent.

“She [Afronita] started dancing when she was only 4 years and I have a video of her at the age of four years dancing”, she said on Hitz FM.

She also added that, Afronita at the time used to dance to reggae/dancehall musician, Samini’s songs.

“Whenever Samini was having a concert, we used to take her there. She will then sit on her father’s neck and will be dancing to his songs”, she recounted.

On her part, Afronita said she will be willing to dance for musician Samini if she gets the opportunity to do so.

“I have met with Samini a couple of times, I have the desire to dance for him, but I was too shy to tell him I wanted to do that. I certainly hope to dance for him”, she said.

ALSO READ:

Check out rehearsal of Afronita, Talented Kids’ Abigail before Got Talent audition

Afronita, Talented Kids’ Abigail set to shine on Britain’s Got Talent

Gborbu Wulormo’s marriage: Social Welfare to release minor to parents on this date