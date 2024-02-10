Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita and her protégé Abigail, have secured a spot on the international stage to represent Ghana.

Their journey began with an audition for Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) on Friday, February 9, and they are set to feature in the upcoming season of the popular show.

Sporting all-white hoodies paired with blue baggy trousers adorned with touches of kente, the duo has captured attention across social media platforms following BGT’s posts showcasing their performance.

Afronita took to Instagram to personally confirm their participation and share the exciting news with their fans.

She wrote, “IN IT TO MAKE HISTORY!

FAITHFUL GOD, THANK YOU! FIRST GHANAIAN DANCERS TO PERFORM ON THE BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT STAGE! This is HUGE!!!

