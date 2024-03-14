The Member of Parliament(MP) for Nkwanta South, Geoffrey Kini, has donated computers to Ntruboman Senior High School (SHS)l in the Oti Region in a bid to enhance the learning of ICT.

The donation, which was made during a ceremony at the school premises, is aimed at providing students with the necessary tools to excel in the digital age.

Mr Kini during the presentation emphasised the importance of ICT skills in today’s world and the need for students to be equipped with the necessary knowledge and resources to succeed in the digital economy.

He highlighted the role of technology in driving innovation and economic growth, and stressed the importance of investing in the education of young people to ensure a bright future for the country.

According to him, the computers donated will not only benefit the students of Ntruboman SHS, but will also have a positive impact on the entire school community.

He said with access to modern technology, students will be able to enhance their learning experience, develop essential digital skills, and prepare themselves for the challenges of the 21st century.

The donation is part of the MP’s commitment to supporting education and empowering young people in his constituency.

He has been a strong advocate for improving educational opportunities for students in Nkwanta South, and has consistently worked towards providing them with the resources they need to succeed.

The gesture of donating computers to the school was met with gratitude and appreciation from the school authorities, students.

The headmaster of the school Charles Nyame Kormisah, have expressed their thanks to the MP for his generosity and for recognizing the importance of ICT in education.

He said the donation of computers to Ntruboman SHS is a step in the right direction towards bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all students have access to the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

The headmaster added that it is a testament to the commitment of the MP to the development of education in Nkwanta South and his dedication to empowering young people to reach their full potential

However,some students speaking in an interview with Adom news Obrempongba Owusu commended the MP for the initiative,saying that it will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the learning experience of ICT in the school.

The students said it is a shining example of how public officials can make a difference in the lives of young people by investing in their education and providing them with the resources they need to succeed.

They appealed to the MP and the government to provide the school with a library facilities and other infrastructures to promote quality teaching and learning.