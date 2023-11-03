The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta South, Geoffrey Kini, has appealed for calm following the recent disturbance in the area.

According to him, it was important for both ethnic groups to drop their arms and find amicable solution because Adele, Challa, Akyode and other ethnic groups have inter-married and all speak the same language.

The MP said current conflict in the area is affecting the development of the area.

Hon Kini made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the traditional leaders from Adele, Akyode and Challa to urge them to ceasefire.

He also donated over 1000 5kg rice, cartons of cooking oil and canned food to support the affected victims.

In an interaction with both Adele, Akyode and Challa, the MP advised the youth to desist from allowing themselves to be used as tools to perpetrate violence.

On behalf of the Adele state, Nana Adinya Akwasi Bekoe expressed their gratitude to the MP for taken it upon himself to restore peace and tranquillity in the area.

He said the people of Adele are peaceful people but will not tolerate anybody who take advantage of their leniency to be their weakness.

The chiefs pledged their commitment to restore calm and order.

Also, chiefs of Challa called on the MP to put the matter before Parliament and find a everlasting solution to the current feud in the area.

They said the current situation is really affecting economic activities and livelihoods of the people.

However, the people from Akyode were unhappy about how other ethnic groups continue to denied them from celebrating their annual Yam Festival for the past three years.

They also urged the MP to intervene for a peaceful resolution of the matter.