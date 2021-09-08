A Constituency Executive Committee Member and former Member of Parliament (MP) from the camp of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been reported dead.

Geoffrey Kini who served the Nkwanta South Constituency passed on on Wednesday, September 8.

He died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to an undisclosed ailment.

A close family member, Bright Nkease, confirmed the news of his death to party executives.

The late Hon. Gershon Gbediame held the position as an MP for 10 years; from 1996 to 2016.

He was also the Majority Chief Whip in the 6th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

The late MP was a selfless, committed and hardworking man who has contributed his bit towards the development of his constituency during his tenure as MP.