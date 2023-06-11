Airport-based Association International School (AIS) has named an award’s scheme after ace broadcaster, Gifty Anti.

Known as The Gifty Anti Woman of Courage award, the scheme is in recognition of her exploits and contribution to societal development.

The first batch of awardees were honoured at a graduation ceremony on Friday, June 9, 2023 at a speech and prize giving day ceremony for the secondary and diploma students.

The colourful event was also to mark the school’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The ace broadcaster sponsored four of the prizes which were presented to five students, all females.

In addition, the awardees will get an internship opportunity this summer with GDA Media Limited which Gifty Anti is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and also serve as volunteers for her charity programmes.

ALSO READ: