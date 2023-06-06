Parliament is set to resume from recess today, Tuesday, June 6, for the Second Meeting of the Third Session.

The House adjourned sine die for the Easter festivities in March 2023 after passing three controversial revenue bills which sought to boost domestic revenue mobilisation in Ghana.

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, on his Twitter page revealed that some five financial bills, the Revenue Administration Regulations, 2023, the Customs Amendment Act, Income Tax Amendment Regulations, VAT Amendment Regulations, and the Insurance Regulations, 2023 are expected to be laid before Parliament.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament would also be expected to present its report on the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo before the House for consideration and approval.