The principal of Yeji Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region has appealed for more infrastructure development.

This is due to its negative impact on teaching and learning.

Mrs. Vicencia Mottey, appealed for support from civil society organizations and corporate bodies to construct more lecture halls to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

She made this appeal during her address at the 5th Matriculation ceremony held at Yeji, officially admitting 250 fresh students.

Mrs. Mottey stated that, the college population is steadily increasing, hence the need for more lecture rooms.

She expressed concern over the lack of student hostels on campus, which endangers the lives of students who are frequently attacked and robbed when returning from preps.

On his part, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, the Member of Parliament for Pru East constituency, advised the students, staff of the college, and other stakeholders, such as St. Matthias Catholic Hospital, to collaborate with the college to produce quality and patriotic midwives.

