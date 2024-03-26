Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is facing heavy criticism for rejecting calls to implement a load-shedding timetable regarding the erratic electricity supply.

The Minority on Parliament’s Energy Committee has strongly objected to his justifications for the power outages.

This criticism comes on the heels of a 24-hour deadline set by the Electricity Company of Ghana to produce a load-shedding timetable, as ordered by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

Many are struggling to cope with the outages.

In an interview with JoyNews, he said the demand for a load-shedding timetable is equivalent to wishing evil for the country.

“Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don’t know of any timetable because the ECG has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?” he asked.

Minority spokesperson on energy, John Jinapor says it is completely inappropriate for the Minister to respond to the citizens’ demands in such a manner.

“When the people say the outages are too many, give us the timetable to plan, the Minister says those who are asking for the timetable should go and prepare the timetable themselves. It is extremely unfortunate, very insulting,” he told JoyNews.

