Ghana’s coach, Otto Addo, is confident in his team’s readiness for their upcoming international friendly against Uganda.

The Ugandan team faced a challenging 4-0 loss against Comros on Friday, while Ghana experienced a narrow 2-1 defeat against Nigeria.

In a press conference leading up to the match, Addo expressed his assurance, stating, “We have thoroughly analyzed the Uganda match and are well-prepared.

Despite the 4-0 scoreline, there were moments where the game could have unfolded differently, with several unfortunate decisions going against Uganda.”

Addo emphasized the danger of underestimating their opponents, cautioning, “It’s crucial not to underestimate teams in these encounters; complacency can hinder progress.”

He stressed the importance of scoring early in the game to establish momentum, particularly during the initial stages.

“I’m optimistic that an early goal will set the tone for us. It opens up opportunities and forces the opposition to react, potentially creating more space for us to exploit,” Addo elaborated. “Breaking through in the first half will be the toughest challenge, but once achieved, the game should flow more favourably for us.”

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT at the Stade de Marrakesh.

These games form part of Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic in June later this year.

