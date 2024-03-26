Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum says the Black Stars are determined and eager to win against Uganda.

Ghana will today face the Cranes of Uganda in their final friendly game at the Stade de Marrakesh.

The Black Stars in their first friendly game against Nigeria on Friday, suffered a 2-1 defeat with 10 players with Jerome Opoku being sent off in the second half.

However, ahead of the game, Asante Twum says the players are eager and ready to win against the Cranes.

“From the time we arrived in Morocco for these games, the players have trained well and were just unlucky to lose against Nigeria,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“You could see how the players played against Nigeria even though we didn’t start well, but we were good in the second half l but we lost but you could see the positives. The players have shown determination, readiness and eagerness to win against Uganda and that is Otto Addo’s aim,” he added.

The games form part of Ghana’s preparation for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, later this year.

READ ALSO