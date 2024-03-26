Amidst mounting pressure for the release of a load-shedding timetable by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) due to ongoing power challenges, Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has challenged those advocating for such a schedule.

The demand for a structured timetable to tackle the power outages affecting individuals and businesses, particularly in the Greater Accra region, has been echoed by various quarters, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and prominent figures.

However, ECG remains firm in its stance against implementing a load-shedding timetable, asserting that, there is no official “dumsor” situation necessitating such a measure at present.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, speaking at the inauguration of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign team in the Ashanti Region, questioned the rationale behind the calls for a timetable when ECG has explicitly stated no such plan is in place.

In response to critics, Dr. Opoku Prempeh challenged them to devise their own timetable if they believe it to be necessary, stressing ECG’s stance that no official load-shedding plans have been announced.

Assuring the public, the Energy Minister reiterated that efforts are underway to address the challenges in the power sector, reaffirming government’s commitment to resolving the current power crisis.

