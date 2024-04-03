The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticised Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his dismissive response to calls for a load-shedding timetable amid recent power outages in Ghana.

Dr Opoku Prempeh downplayed demands for the release of a load-shedding timetable by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), suggesting that those calling for the timetable should create one themselves.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement with members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) on Tuesday, April 2, Mr Mahama described the minister’s remarks as disrespectful and urged the government to promptly address the country’s power crisis.

He stressed the importance of a responsible government providing a schedule to help citizens plan during the erratic power situation.

Mr Mahama also spoke about how the Minister who vehemently criticised him while in opposition, was now making such “disrespectful comments” to Ghanaians.

“The country has been plunged into darkness. Mismanagement of generating assets and colateralization of ESLA which was meant to provide the resources to finance current and legacy debt has led us back to dumsor. The best government can do is to eat a humble pie, take responsibility for the problem and work to address it. Unfortunately, that is not the case. I’m aware that businesses and households cannot plan because of the erratic power situation.”

“While citizens demand a schedule to enable them to plan which is the least the responsible government should be doing, Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who was one of the frontline participants of the ‘Dumsor must stop campaign’ while in opposition is reported to have said, those asking for a load-shedding timetable wish ill for the country and they should publish their schedule.”

“This is most disrespectful to Ghanaians and the customers of electric power. There is absolutely no doubt that businesses strive in a stable macroeconomic environment where revenue measures are designed to motivate the local production for growth and fiscal consolidation.”

ALSO READ: