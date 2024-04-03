The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has said the victory of its flagbearer, John Mahama in the December 7 election is indisputable.

According to him, the former President’s re-election will save Ghanaians from what he describes as hardships imposed by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He predicted Mr Mahama will win the election with nothing less than 54 percent but was quick to add the NDC will not be complacent.

“I said it, at all costs and I emphasise, the emphasis is mine, that at all costs, come December 7, 2024, Mahama will be elected as the president of this country.

“Everything that we must do legally to see to it that the Ghanaian voter goes out there and votes for John Mahama, we will do and tailor-guide the process,” he stated.

In an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, he stated the NDC has put in place rigorous mechanisms, adding no stone will be left unturned.

“When I say tailor-guide when the campaign starts till the day we vote, you will see a campaign you have never seen before coming from the NDC. This time around the voter is different and every voter wants to be treated as an individual and that is the kind of campaign the NDC will be running this 2024 elections. We will treat the voter as king and we will give the voter a message that resonates with him based on his needs,” he added.

Mr Opare Addo vowed that the NDC would not tolerate any attempt to suppress the will of the Ghanaian people.

“We will make sure that competent people are at the polling stations and we will make sure that electoral officers do their work as expected because we will make sure that the right things are done.”

“I have said this before, and forgive me, no man born of a woman should think that in 2024, on the 7th day of December, he has the power to change the mandate of the people, it will not happen,” he cautioned.

