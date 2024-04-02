Amnesty International Ghana has joined calls for the Police to rigorously investigate the alleged marriage between the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Larweh XXXIII and a minor.

Amnesty has argued the Children’s Act in the 1992 constitution clearly defines a child as an individual under the age of 18 and prohibits forcing a child into marriage.

In a statement, Amnesty therefore urged the police service to ensure that those accountable face the full extent of the law.

The organisation commended the efforts of the police, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs in ensuring the safety of the girl and her mother.

The human rights organisation has further implored all governmental and civil organizations devoted to safeguarding children’s rights, especially young girls, to collaborate in advocating for the eradication of child marriage in Ghana.

“Ghanaian law acknowledges customary marriages but firmly rejects the practice of child marriages under the guise of culture or tradition. It is imperative to halt traditional practices that infringe upon the rights of young girls, hindering their ability to fulfill their potential.

“Instead, we must uphold the principles enshrined in the laws of Ghana and ensure the protection of all children’s rights, both domestically and internationally,” the statement appealed.

