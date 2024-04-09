Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has cautioned Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be mindful of his remarks towards Ghanaians.

Mr Domelevo labelled some of the minister’s recent comments as troubling and disrespectful, particularly considering his position.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh recently stirred controversy by challenging those advocating for a load-shedding timetable from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to formulate their schedules.

This statement comes amid ongoing power challenges, notably in the Greater Accra Region, affecting both individuals and businesses.

Despite increasing calls for a structured load-shedding timetable, ECG has maintained its position against implementing one, citing the absence of an official “dumsor” situation and rampant, erratic demands to shed load, by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

During the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, March 24, Dr. Opoku Prempeh asked his critics to create their timetable if they believed it was necessary.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s comments sparked criticism, prompting Mr. Domelevo to call for a display of respect towards Ghanaians.

In a JoyNews interview on Monday, April 8, Mr. Domelevo emphasised that Ghanaians are the minister’s employers, underscoring the need for a sense of duty and respect towards them.

He emphasised the importance of the Minister showing a duty of care and respect to the Ghanaian people.

“I would advise him to be mindful of some of his utterances. I found it a bit disturbing when he told people that they should bring their own load-shedding timetable. I said. No. He should be joking because that is not acceptable.”

