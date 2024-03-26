The Ministry of Energy has provided clarification on recent remarks made by the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, regarding the release of a timetable for ongoing power outages.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, March 26, and signed by the Minister’s spokesperson, Kofi Abrefa Afena, it was emphasized that Dr. Prempeh was simply stating facts.

Dr. Prempeh challenged those advocating for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to issue a load-shedding timetable to present their own proposed schedules.

During the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region, he encouraged critics to develop their own timetables if they deemed it necessary.

He questioned the rationale behind creating a timetable when the ECG has confirmed that no such plan is in place.

Despite widespread public criticism of his comments, the statement clarified that the Minister holds respect for Ghanaians, as has been his attitude, and did not intend to disrespect citizens.

According to the statement, Dr Opoku Prempeh asserted that there was no need for the release of a timetable for the recent power outages.

“The Minister dismissed the need for a load management time table because in his view and as indicated by the Electricity Company of Ghana, the causes of the temporary power challenges are being addressed.”

“The Honourable Minister has always been sensitive to the plight of the Ghanaian people and continues to ask for their forbearance, as has always been the case when challenges relative ot power stability emerge.”

“The Ministry wishes to assure the general public that the Ministry as the policy maker and mother agency of the various power sector actors is working assiduously with these agencies to ensure that the temporary challenges are resolved,” the statement concluded.

Below is the full statement