The People’s National Convention(PNC) is appealing to all churches in Ghana prioritise the dissemination of sermons that inspire positive change and ethical conduct among their congregants.

This was in a message to commemorate the 2024 Easter celebration.

The General Secretary, Janet Nabla disclosed that such preaching will help in the fight against corruption in the country.

She observed that\, such messages will promote of integrity, accountability, and compassion, churches can significantly contribute to nurturing a culture of transparency and righteousness in the country.

Below is the statement: