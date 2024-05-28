Alfa Romeo (www.AlfaRomeo.com) presents the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport, a special edition limited to 275 units for the Giulia and 175 for the Stelvio, to be marketed globally; The limited special series pays tribute to the brand’s sporting history by celebrating Alfa Romeo’s first victory at the 1928 Mille Miglia. That legendary feat was accomplished by the 6C 1500 Super Sport; For this special series, the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile has worked on a bold celebratory reinterpretation of the Quadrifoglio logo, now in black for the first time in over 100 years of its history; The interior is devoted to sportiness and the new 3D carbon fiber with a red finish is making its debut. On the front headrests, the red logo stitching and black numbering certify the exclusive limited series; The epitome of technical sophistication and technology: a 2.9-liter V6 engine with 520 hp and mechanical limited-slip differential, for a unique driving experience; Unique and always focused on the driver, the driving dynamics are confirmed as the benchmark in the respective categories, for their perfect weight balance, best-in-class agility and lightness, and extremely direct steering.

Alfa Romeo presents the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport limited special series, a new chapter in the memorable history of the symbol of noble Italian sportiness that since its inception in 1923 has represented a constant quest for technical excellence applied to competitions and production cars.

Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are a limited edition, in only 275 units for the Giulia and 175 for the Stelvio, to be produced and marketed globally. A total of 450 cars, ambassadors of the iconic sportiness, technical purity, and technology that have always positioned these two cars at the top of their respective segments in terms of handling and power-to-weight ratio, for a unique, direct, and engaging driving experience like a true Alfa Romeo.

A tribute to the 6C 1500 Super Sport and its legendary victory at the 1928 Mille Miglia.

After the RL’s decent placing in the first edition of the “most beautiful race in the world,” in 1928 the 6C 1500 Super Sport (Mille Miglia Speciale) driven by Giuseppe Campari and Giulio Ramponi dominated the Mille Miglia, run between 31 March and 1 April. After a marathon 1621 km, only 40 of the 82 starters reached the finish line, preceded by the streamlined Zagato spider that finished the race in 19 hours, 14 minutes, and 5 seconds at an average speed of 84.128 km/h. For Alfa Romeo, it was the first in a string of 11 victories in the Mille Miglia, a record that will remain unbroken. But it was also the first major win for the new 6C 1500, the forerunner of a new generation of Alfa Romeos designed by Vittorio Jano.

Alfa Romeo Centro Stile reinterprets the Quadrifoglio.

To make this special limited series completely unique, and to celebrates the unbreakable bond with the world of racing, the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile has worked on a reinterpretation of the Quadrifoglio, a symbol that has long identified the most extreme performance in the range. For the first time in over 100 years of the Quadrifoglio’s history, the white background of the triangle that has traditionally framed the green four-leaf clover with a sharp contrast gives way to black, a color that gives further boldness and solidity to the iconic coat of arms. Last year, for its centenary, the Quadrifoglio logo was embellished with a golden frame and the dates (1923 -2023) that define a century of passion for sports, performance, and racing.

Features of the Quadrifoglio “Super Sport” special limited series

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are the result of a century-old quest for technical excellence applied to competitions and production cars. The 2.9-liter V6 engine delivers 520 hp and is combined with the mechanical limited-slip differential. As a result of specific tuning derived from the Giulia GTA design experience, this important technical solution contributes to the improvement of the car’s behavior and traction, by optimizing torque transfer and increasing stability, agility and cornering speed.

Powerful personality in the strongly sporty exteriors featuring the new Quadrifoglio logo with a black background and widespread use of carbon fiber, visible on the roof (Giulia opt. only), in the “V” on the shield and on the rearview mirrors. Burnished 5-hole sports alloy wheels, 19” for the Giulia and 21” for the Stelvio, with new, super sporty black brake calipers. They are available in the following liveries: three-layer Rosso Etna, metallic Nero Vulcano, and Bianco Alfa (Giulia only). The look features “3+3” headlights, with new adaptive Full-LED matrix lights with anti-glare and adaptable driving beam for optimal lighting in all conditions. All this ensures energy savings, extensive improvement in safety, and reduced eye strain.

The same sporty features can be found in the interior, where the 3D finish in red carbon fiber makes its debut in the dashboard, central tunnel, and door panels. The front headrests are embellished with stitching of the “Super Sport” logo in red and the car’s number in black to distinguish them as part of the exclusive limited series. The steering wheel is upholstered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fiber accents.

Best-in-class driving dynamics, the result of surprising lightness, given the use of ultra-light materials such as aluminum for the engine and carbon fiber for the transmission shaft, bonnet, spoiler and side skirts. In the Giulia, the aerodynamics remain active with the carbon-fiber front splitter: when activated, it controls the quality of air flow under the vehicle, to increase stability and performance. Last but not least, the Akrapovič exhaust system for its unmistakable sound.

From exclusive aesthetics to technology and on-board connectivity that, by definition, are there to ensure the typical Alfa Romeo driving experience. Instrument panel featuring the historical “telescopic” design, including the fully digital 12.3” TFT screen, to access all the car’s data and the settings for the autonomous driving technologies. In the Quadrifoglio, on top of the three layouts available across the Alfa Romeo line-up – Evolved Relax and Heritage, the exclusive “Race” configuration is also offered.

The “Race” layout brings together on the central screen all the essential information every driver wants to keep under control: tachometer, speedometer and shiftlight for manual driving. The layout can be customized by placing additional information in the sidebars, including snapshots of performance.

Both the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are equipped with a smooth and intuitive Human-Machine Interface (HMI), to put all the car’s features at your fingertips. The infotainment system also provides content, functionality and the “Alfa Connect Services” platform, consisting of a wide range of practical services for safety and comfort.

6C 1500 Super Sport

The day after winning the World Championship in the Tipo P2, Vittorio Jano responded to the need for a new road car with a medium displacement and brilliant performance with the 6C 1500, the chassis of which was previewed at the 1925 Paris Motor Show under the initials NR (“Nicola Romeo”). However, the new car – equipped with a 1487-cc inline 6-cylinder engine that delivered 44 hp – would have to wait until 1927 to go into production.

It was an immediate success, on the market and in races; versions with continuous evolutions and increases in power came thick and fast, including the top-of-the-range Super Sport with a supercharger and “fixed head” that ran at 84 hp for a top speed of 155 km/h.

In 1928, Alfa Romeo entered six cars in the second run of the Mille Miglia. The drivers were Bruno Presenti, Attilio Marinoni, Giovan Battista Guidotti and, most of all, Giuseppe Campari, who shared with Giulio Ramponi the cockpit of a 6C 1500 bearing the initials MMS (“Mille Miglia Speciale”), souped up by Jano with work on its weight balance. In the first part of the race, it left the threat of the three official Bugattis driven by Gastone Brilli-Peri, Pietro Bordino and Tazio Nuvolari in its wake. At the Rome checkpoint, the Campari/Ramponi duo had taken the lead, a position they maintained at the finish line in Brescia, ending the race in first place overall with an average speed of 84.128 km/h. Between 1927 and 1929, on top of its successes in racing, the various versions of the 6C 1500 also gave Alfa Romeo outstanding commercial results: as many as 1064 units were sold, a perfectly respectable figure for the time.

