The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has stated that a future NDC government will prosecute the current Attorney-General Godfred Dame for his alleged professional misconduct in the ongoing ambulance purchase case if he’s not sanctioned.

According to him, his party has enough evidence to establish a criminal case against the Attorney-General, who he described as unfit for office.

Speaking at a press conference held at the NDC’s head office in Accra on Tuesday, May 28, Mr Nketia said the Attorney General must also be disbarred.

“We are calling for the immediate prosecution of Godfred Dame for multiple violations of the laws of Ghana. We wish to make it clear that should President Akufo-Addo refuse or fail to prosecute him, a future NDC government will prosecute Godfred Dame for his heinous crime of fabrication of evidence.

“Again, there should be a commencement of disciplinary proceedings by the General Legal Council against Godfred Dame and his disbarment for a conduct unbecoming of a lawyer and more importantly the leader of the Ghana Bar”.

The demands by the NDC follows some allegations made against the Attorney General by the third accused in the ambulance trial, Richard Jakpa.

Mr Jakpa said in open court that the Attorney-General had on several occasions engaged him at odd hours to incriminate the first accused and Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

This statement has since been rubbished by the Office of the Attorney General, despite claims by the NDC that it has evidence to back the allegations by the third accused.

Subsequently, the NDC at a press conference organised today, played a 16-minute audio alleged to be a recording of Mr Jakpa and Godfred Dame in which the A-G appeared to be suggesting that the witness should tow his line of argument in order for him to secure the conviction of the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The party said the 16-minute long audio is the first of many such evidences they would be releasing subsequently.

They also publicised supposed Whatssap chats between the third accused and the A-G.

ALSO READ: