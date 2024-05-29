The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is piloting a digital payment platform designed to streamline and improve the way residents and businesses interact, access services, and pay the Assembly. This new platform promises to make life easier for the residents and businesses within A.M.A’s jurisdiction, while also boosting the Assembly’s revenue. Currently, accessing A.M.A. services involves visiting multiple offices, using different payment methods, and dealing with lengthy paperwork and long queues. Communication with A.M.A. is primarily manual and slow, causing frustration for residents. However, the new digital payment platform being piloted aims to transform this experience. This platform will centralise everything and make it easily accessible online. By streamlining processes and communication, it’s set to significantly improve how residents engage with the Assembly and its services.

What’s Changing?

The new platform has two main systems: the Billing Administration System and the Customer Self-Service System. The Billing Administration System is able to bill for all the service lines on the platform, i.e., Business Operating Permits, Market Tolls, Parking Tolls, Property Rates, and Trader’s Licenses & Bulk Goods.

The Customer Self-Service System enables anyone to log in to the platform at ama.gov.gh to pay for any of the listed services.

Business Operating Permits: Business owners can now pay for their permits online. They can check their bills, pay from anywhere, and receive digital receipts and payment certificates that can be printed if needed.

Market Tolls: Market traders can pay their daily tolls using mobile money or cash by simply dialing a code or following a link. They get instant SMS updates with their payment receipts, making it easier and faster to manage their payments.

Parking Tolls: Both private and commercial drivers can now pay for parking online or offline. Whether through a self-service portal or with the help of a revenue inspector, payments can be made using mobile money or cash, with receipts provided instantly.

Property Rates: Property owners can now receive digital reminders for their bills. They can also search for their property bills online, make payments, and receive receipts—all from the comfort of their homes.

Trader’s Licenses & Bulk Goods: Traders who deal in bulk items or operate market stalls can easily pay their bills online or offline. The new platform ensures they get receipts for their payments, reducing the need for physical visits to the Assembly’s offices.

For the A.M.A., this system will help streamline operations and improve communication with residents. By making it easier for its residents to pay for services, the Assembly expects to see a boost in revenue. This increased revenue will, in turn, be used to improve infrastructure and services within the city, making Accra a better place to live and work.

Recognising the potential for a revenue boost, Metropolitan Coordinating Director Mr. Douglas N.K Annoful declared the project a “game-changer.” “This digitization project could be a game-changer for our revenues”, he said.

“We are all aware that the A.M.A relies heavily on these revenues to function effectively and deliver essential services for our residents. By piloting this digital payment platform, we are aiming to streamline the payment process and make it easier for everyone to access and pay for services. Therefore, we are urging the public to participate fully by making their payments through this user-friendly system.

“Overall, this digital payment platform represents a significant step forward in our efforts to improve service delivery for our customers and all stakeholders in Accra,” Mr. Annoful concluded. “We are confident that this project will yield positive results for both residents and businesses, ultimately leading to a more efficient and prosperous Accra.”

Speaking about the pilot program, the Mayor of the Assembly, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, emphasized the focus of her administration on streamlining city systems. She stated, “A key focus of my administration has been to simplify and organize how things work, allowing us to become more self-reliant in the long run. This initiative will not only enhance efficiency but also empower local communities to take greater ownership of their city’s success. A streamlined system ensures faster response times, better communication, and a more transparent process for everyone involved.”

The Mayor continued, “For the past two years, we have engaged and collaborated with technology partners like Omni Strategies to identify the best ways for the Assembly to streamline its services and revenue collection. The result of this collaboration is what we are piloting today. We are confident that this digital payment platform will deliver as expected.”

The launch of this digital payment platform marks a significant step forward in the digitization of city services. It is expected to enhance the efficiency of the A.M.A. and provide residents with a more convenient and efficient way to access and pay for services. This modernization effort highlights the Assembly’s commitment to improving the quality of life for everyone in Accra.

As Accra continues to grow, such innovations will be crucial in ensuring that the city’s infrastructure and services keep pace with the needs of its residents. The new digital payment platform is not just a technological upgrade; it’s a promise of better service delivery and a more connected community.