Phil Foden’s son, Ronnie, has racked up 1 million followers in just 24 hours as he started an Instagram account

The four-year-old was a key figure in City’s title-winning celebrations, as Foden got his hands on the treble with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Many fans even dubbed the infant ‘El Wey’, or ‘The Dude’ following his appearance.

A photo of the two Fodens was uploaded just 14 hours after City’s Champions League triumph over Inter Milan.

Ronnie’s account then reached a staggering one million followers, with both seen posing in full City kits after the 1-0 victory in Istanbul.

“El wey has arrived,” read the caption to the post, accompanied by a goat emoji (signifying ‘Greatest Of All Time’).

In the picture, Ronnie can be seen on Dad Phil’s shoulders as he takes in high-fives from fellow supporters.

And his father’s Man City teammates Nathan Ake, Ederson, and Rico Lewis all commented on the image.

A second image was also posted which shows Sergio Aguero alongside his dad on the pitch in Istanbul.

The caption reads: “A day I will always remember” and it already has over 150,000 likes within its first hour.

The account, managed by his parents, also posted numerous stories of the youngster, including a celebratory somersault into a swimming pool upon the news he’d hit 1m followers.

Foden has managed to secure five Premier League trophies, having netted 16 goals last campaign.

The 23-year-old started on the bench in the final of the Champions League, only to brought on replacing the injured Kevin de Bruyne.

He did have a chance to make it 2-0 on the night, only to be denied by Chelsea target and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.