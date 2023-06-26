National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Assin North parliamentary candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, has queried the basis for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s denial of orchestrating his prosecution.

During a gathering of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Assin Breku, Central Region, the President emphasised that he has consistently respected the independence of the judiciary throughout his tenure.

But Mr Quayson has said he wonders how the President found the need to touch on the matter, especially when no question was posed to him.

Speaking to Adom FM Dwaso Nsem host, CJ Forson, he, however, noted the President has probably heard people accusing him, hence decided to set the records straight.

“I wonder how he found the need to answer such a question at a rally. Nobody posed the question and he decided to answer such? then it means he has heard people talk about it but the point is as an elder in the house when something happens, family members will expect that you act.

“He is the President with his party in power and they are the ones taking me back and forth in court and the young man who took me to court has declared he is NPP. So if someone is doing something and you feel it is wrong, you can even intervene through the appropriate bodies,” he said.

The former Assin North MP stressed, “the action you take today will affect the people you love the most in the future.”

