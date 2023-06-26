President Akufo-Addo has refuted claims that he orchestrated the prosecution of James Gyakye Quayson, the embattled former Member of Parliament for Assin North.

During a gathering of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in Assin Breku, Central Region, the President emphasized that he has consistently respected the independence of the judiciary throughout his tenure.

Asserting that Mr. Quayson’s prosecution stems from his violation of the law, President Akufo-Addo drew attention to the similarities between this case and that of Adam Sakande, the ex-Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, who faced legal consequences for a comparable offense.

President Akufo-Addo urged the constituents of Assin North not to make the mistake of voting for a candidate who may ultimately be incarcerated, thereby impeding the area’s development.

The by-election in Assin North was necessitated after parliament notified the Electoral Commission that the seat had become vacant.

This decision came in response to a Supreme Court ruling, which declared that the Electoral Commission had acted unconstitutionally by allowing Mr. Quayson to participate in the 2020 parliamentary election without providing evidence of renouncing his Canadian citizenship.

In its ruling, the apex court directed parliament to expunge James Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records as a Member of Parliament, while also deeming his election unconstitutional, null, and void. Furthermore, his swearing-in ceremony was declared unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is endorsing Mr. Quayson’s candidacy for the upcoming by-election, while the NPP in Assin North has chosen Charles Opoku as their candidate.

The by-election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 27.