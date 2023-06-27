A Ugandan Magistrate court has ordered a WhatsApp group administrator to re-add a member who was removed.

A copy of the ruling with reference number Magistrate Court of Uganda Makijoye Case No. 726/2023 which has gone viral on social media indicated the member was removed over claims of becoming a nuisance.

In defense, the aggrieved member told the court he was only asking several questions in relation to how the finances of the group were being handled.

He, therefore, decided to head to court to seek redress for his ‘unlawful’ removal.

But the court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Igga Adiru at a hearing on June 19, 2023, imposed a permanent injunction restraining the group admin, his agents and/or his assignees from further infringing on the member’s right of Association.

Read the ruling below:

