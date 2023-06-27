The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed optimism in winning the Assin North bye-election.

The Deputy National Communications Officer of NDC, Malik Basintale, emphasized that they have a higher chance of winning the seat even if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attempts to share free visas to heaven to the constituents.

According to him, the NDC is unfazed about the sharing of goodies and monies by the NPP to voters in the area.

“I can confidently say that even if the NPP decides to share human parts and free visas to heaven, we will defeat them in the bye-election. I can confidently say that from where I am, we have been interrogating people, and interacting with them throughout the processes. We have availed ourselves to listen to their concerns. What we are able to solve we have solved, what we are able to improve upon we have done that,” he said on Accra-based Citi TV.

Basintale also highlighted the confidence Assin North constituents have in the record of the NDC adding that the constituents also believe that they will embark on massive projects if given a fair opportunity.

“We have shared our vision statement with them [constituents] and comparing it with our track record, they seem to have a lot of confidence in what we are telling them. They seem to believe what we have done, if we are given a fair opportunity, we will improve upon it,” he added.

He reiterated that the NDC will win the bye-election despite the number of road projects being carried out by the NPP government.

“I can also confidently say that one of the people in this country that I have interacted with politically, that have been so discerning in their concerns in their views and opinions are the people of Assin North. You will see lots of bulldozers working and the people look at them and laugh.

“They say for six good years, you haven’t done anything in this constituency, all because there’s a pending bye-election, you have moved the same machines from Kumawu to Assin North, only to deceive us, and they think we are kids, or some headless chickens, excuse me to say,” he said.

He said the voters are concerned that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, passed judgment before the case is heard on their candidate James Gyakye Quayson.

“The voters are rather concerned that the President passed judgement even before the case is heard,” he said.

Three candidates are vying for the seat: James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

The Electoral Commission (EC) scheduled the bye-election for June 27 following the nullification of the 2020 parliamentary election won by Mr Quayson.

