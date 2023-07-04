The Ghana Border Control and Informatization Management Training Course, hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, co-organized by the Public Security Department of Shandong Province, and undertaken by the esteemed Shandong Police College, culminated in a grand graduation ceremony held at the Taishan Hotel in Beijing.

The event showcased the fruitful collaboration between China and Ghana in fostering mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation.

The ceremony was presided over by Mr. Zheng Zhaoguan, Director of the External Police Training Office, Cadre Training Department of Shandong Police College, who served as the host for the event.

His Excellency Dr. Winfred Hammond, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to China, delivered a keynote speech, emphasizing the significance of knowledge-sharing endeavors in strengthening diplomatic foundations and promoting global peace and prosperity.

In his speech, Dr. Winfred Hammond highlighted the unwavering commitment of both China and Ghana to nurturing bilateral relations. He expressed his deep appreciation to the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, the Public Security Department of Shandong Province, and the Shandong Police College for their diligent efforts and unwavering dedication in organizing this exceptional training course.

He stated, “This program epitomizes the unwavering commitment of both China and Ghana to nurture mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation. By embracing such knowledge-sharing endeavors, we reaffirm our shared vision for a future built on the principles of trust and collaboration.”

Ms. Anita Afua Gyasi, Head of the Ghanaian Delegation, expressed gratitude on behalf of her colleagues, recognizing the comprehensive learning experience they had during the training.

She highlighted the exploration of advanced techniques, best practices, emerging technologies, and other essential aspects of border control, immigration policies, document verification, intelligence gathering, and Chinese traditional culture.

Ms. Gyasi also emphasized the importance of effective information management and surveillance, underscoring the significance of accurate data, big data security, and sharing mechanisms.

Professor Cheng Liang, Director of the Cadre Training Department of Shandong Police College, delivered an insightful speech during the graduation ceremony.

He acknowledged the deepened understanding and friendship achieved through in-depth exchanges during the program, and he encouraged continued communication and collaboration between the participants in their respective roles. Professor Liang expressed his hope that this training course would lay a solid foundation for future exchanges and cooperation between China and Ghana.

The Ghana Border Control and Informatization Management Training Course aimed to enhance communication between China and Ghana, offering Ghanaian immigration officers a comprehensive overview of law enforcement and economic development in Chinese society.

The successful completion of the course further strengthens the enduring bonds between the two nations and paves the way for continued collaboration and mutual growth.