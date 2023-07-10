

Tina Knowles’ home in Los Angeles was the target of a burglary earlier this week. The fashion designer and mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles was robbed, though luckily, no one was home at the time.

LAPD officials confirmed to ET on Sunday that “officers responded to burglary investigation and did take a burglary report for an incident [that happened on] July 5th.”

The LAPD also confirmed that no one was at the residence at the time the burglary occurred and stated that the investigation is ongoing.

The burglary was discovered Wednesday morning by someone working for Knowles, who found that her entire safe had been removed from the residence, TMZ reports.

The outlet also reports that the safe contained over $1 million in cash and jewellery belonging to Knowles.

No further details have been made public regarding how the culprits managed to enter the residence or abscond with the full safe.

TMZ reports that police are looking for video surveillance from the surrounding area and interviewing neighbours. However, no information is yet available regarding any possible suspects or descriptions.