Fast-rising artiste, Quamina MP, has been involved in a gory accident on the Akosombo road Thursday evening.

Details pertaining to the accident are sketchy, but videos which have since gone viral captured his saloon car damaged beyond repairs.

The musician survived unhurt, except for some trauma he is experiencing following his father, who was travelling with him, being in critical condition.

The accident has gained nationwide attention and his latest tweet hours before the crash has got netizens talking.

Quamina MP admonished his many followers to grab every opportunity to be happy and celebrate life.

Barely eight hours after his emotional tweet, Quamina MP’s life flashed before his very own eyes, bringing some sense into his message.

He has become the second entertainer to be involved in an accident; the first was ‘YOLO’ star John Peasah, popularly known as Bra Charles.